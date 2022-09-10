 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
IDNR: Animal spotted in Hudson was not a cougar

This photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 shows an animal some believe was a cougar. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed Saturday it is not a cougar.

HUDSON — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said Saturday that reports of a cougar roaming near Hudson on Friday were unfounded and the animal had been misidentified by people on social media.

IDNR Director of Communications Jayette Bolinkski said in an email to The Pantagraph that wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police investigated the report and visited the site.

The animal had been spotted and photographed in a backyard near the outskirts of town, Hudson Police Chief Mark Kotte told The Pantagraph on Friday.

By comparing objects in the photo, including the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, IDNR has determined the animal was too small to be a cougar, Bolinski said. 

Hudson police looking into possible cougar sighting

On Friday afternoon, McLean County Unit 5 in a Facebook post alerted parents of students at Hudson Elementary and requested students be picked up instead of being walked home. The school district shared photos of the animal taken by a parent and made the request "out of an abundance of caution."

Wildlife Illinois is an online resource for preventing issues with fauna in Illinois, and states that cougars, also known as mountain lions, pumas or catamounts, are rare in Illinois, and are protected under state law.

Watch now: Head to Sugar Grove Nature Center for a night with the stars

The site describes cougar sizes averaging between 60 and 95 inches long, 27 to 31 inches tall at the shoulder and 115 to 160 pounds for males and 75 to 110 pounds for females. They became extinct in the state by 1870 and IDNR does not believe there is a breeding population in Illinois.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238.

