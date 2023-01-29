 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
House in Normal heavily damaged in Sunday morning fire

A home at 808 Landau Lane in Normal sustained heavy damage in a fire late Sunday morning.

NORMAL — A house in north Normal sustained heavy damage during a fire late Sunday morning. 

Normal Fire Department crews were dispatched around 11 a.m. after a neighbor reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of a two-story home at 808 Landau Lane in Normal, according to a news release.

No one was home at the time, but the neighbor was able to remove two dogs from the residence before firefighters arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters noted heavy fire conditions on the first floor, and began a search of the residence and firefighting operations, the news release continued.

The fire was brought under control in about an hour, NFD said, and firefighters remained on the scene Sunday afternoon searching for hot spots and to assist investigators.

The home sustained heavy fire damage in the kitchen and dining rooms, according to the news release. Fire damage extended through the first-floor ceiling and burned away a significant portion of the second-story floor above the kitchen. Smoke and water damage are present throughout the home.

Investigators are still working to determine to determine the origin and cause of the fire, NFD said. No damage estimate was available Sunday afternoon, but NFD said the damage is extensive and the home is uninhabitable.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

