Gibson City teen killed in Wednesday crash on Route 9

COOKSVILLE — A Gibson City teenager was killed in a Wednesday evening crash on Illinois Route 9 about 6 miles east of Bloomington, Illinois State Police said Thursday.

Troopers were called about 6:22 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle crash at Route 9 and McLean County Road 2600 East, also known as the LeRoy-Lexington Blacktop.

A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates that a 2017 white Volvo tractor semitrailer driven by Day-Quan R. Love, 28, of Killeen, Texas, was traveling northbound on McLean County 2600E when it failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2003 light blue Audi traveling westbound on Route 9 and driven by a 17-year-old male from Gibson City. The teen was pronounced deceased on the scene, ISP said.

Love was issued a citation for failure to obey a stop sign, according to ISP.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning at the McLean County Coroner's Office.

No further information, including the name of the deceased, was available Thursday.

