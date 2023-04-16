BLOOMINGTON — Three firefighting agencies were called to a garage fire Sunday morning in rural Bloomington.

Tom Willan, chief of the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District, said crews were dispatched at 5:36 a.m. to the fire at 6 Chrisman Lane, just southeast of Bloomington.

He said a truck and an engine with the Bloomington Fire Department were first to arrive on scene, and found a 24-by-24-foot detached garage heavily involved in fire. The chief said flames were showing through the roof.

Willan said the Downs Community Fire Protection District and Heyworth Fire and EMS also assisted with the response.

He said crews established a water supply with portable tanks, and McLean County sheriff’s deputies ran traffic control.

No one was hurt, Willan said, and the cause has not been determined. He added the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

The garage was a total loss, he said.

Photos: Bloomington and Normal fire departments fight fire on Bell Street 020822-blm-loc-5bellfire 020822-blm-loc-1bellfire 020822-blm-loc-2bellfire 020822-blm-loc-4bellfire 020822-blm-loc-3bellfire 020822-blm-loc-4bellfire 020822-blm-loc-7bellfire 020822-blm-loc-6bellfire 020822-blm-loc-8bellfire 020822-blm-loc-9bellfire 020822-blm-loc-10bellfire