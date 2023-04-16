BLOOMINGTON — Three firefighting agencies were called to a garage fire Sunday morning in rural Bloomington.
Tom Willan, chief of the Bloomington Township Fire Protection District, said crews were dispatched at 5:36 a.m. to the fire at 6 Chrisman Lane, just southeast of Bloomington.
He said a truck and an engine with the Bloomington Fire Department were first to arrive on scene, and found a 24-by-24-foot detached garage heavily involved in fire. The chief said flames were showing through the roof.
Willan said the Downs Community Fire Protection District and Heyworth Fire and EMS also assisted with the response.
He said crews established a water supply with portable tanks, and McLean County sheriff’s deputies ran traffic control.
No one was hurt, Willan said, and the cause has not been determined. He added the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.
The garage was a total loss, he said.
Photos: Bloomington and Normal fire departments fight fire on Bell Street
Bloomington firefighters arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
A firefighter moved heavy lines after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
A firefighter moved heavy lines after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
Normal firefighters assisted Bloomington firefighters as they arrive on the scene to find a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
A Normal firefighter assisted Bloomington firefighters in directing the attack on a two-story apartment house fire Monday, at 710 E. Bell St.
Bloomington firefighters enter a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
Bloomington firefighters enter a two-story apartment house engulfed in smoke and flame Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
A Bloomington Fire Department commander gives instructions while fighting a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
A Bloomington firefighter walks through thick smoke after arriving on the scene of a two-story apartment house fire, Monday at 710 E. Bell St., Feb. 7, 2022.
Bloomington firefighters fight a fire in a two-story apartment house Monday at 710 E. Bell St.
Bloomington firefighters take a break to recharge their breathing apparatus after fighting a fire at 710 E. Bell St.
