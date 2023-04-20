BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters battled a smoky, stubborn blaze that heavily damaged a three-story apartment building Thursday night on Bloomington's east side.
The Bloomington Fire Department was called about 7:45 p.m. to 2608 Hall Court. Over two hours later, smoke still was billowing toward the east from the roof as firefighters poured water onto it from aerial trucks.
The Normal Fire Department was called to the scene to assist.
Firefighters could be seen bringing people and pets out of the building, but there was no word on injuries.
Residents Josh Parry and Paige Rogers stood watching the firefighting effort.
They said they were in their second-floor apartment when one of their neighbors knocked on their door asking if they had smoke in their apartment.
“I had burned a hamburger and I had thought that was it, but by the time he came down and asked, all of the smoke had cleared from our apartment,” Parry said. “That was when we started noticing more smoke coming in and then our power started cutting out.”
Both Parry and Rogers gathered up all their cats and evacuated with the other residents shortly before 8 p.m.
“As I was grabbing a cat, our bathroom light switch started sparking and then smoke rolled out from under the light switch after the power shut off,” Rogers said.
Parry said he had never experienced anything like this before and reached out to his parents for advice.
“I did ask them both when we got up here how they dealt with this when it happened to them, and both of them said they don’t know,” Parry said. “It’s kind of a weird situation to say the least, and it’s definitely not one I thought I would have to deal with this early in life, but I’m glad that we got everyone out safe, including out cats.”
Firefighters on the scene said they were unable to comment while the firefighting effort was underway.
