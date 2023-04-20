This is a developing story and will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters are battling a smokey, stubborn blaze damaging a three-story apartment building on Bloomington's east side.

The Bloomington Fire Department was called about 7:45 p.m. to 2608 Hall Court. An hour later, smoke still was billowing toward the east from the roof as firefighters poured water onto it from aerial trucks.

The Normal Fire Department was called to the scene to assist.

Firefighters could be seen bringing people and pets from the building, but there was no word on injuries.

Firefighters on the scene said they were unable to comment as of 8:55 p.m.