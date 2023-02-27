BLOOMINGTON — Fire damaged a vacant house Sunday night in west Bloomington, but no one was injured.

Firefighters were dispatched at 9:46 p.m. to 905 W. Olive St. after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the back of the three-story house, Frank Friend, the department's public information officer, said in a news release. Firefighters reported finding smoke and fire at the rear of the property, he said.

"The fire was quickly located in the stairwell and the second floor," he said. "The fire extended into a wall space and spread to the second floor."

The fire was brought under control at 10:16 p.m., and firefighters left the scene shortly before midnight, he said.

There was fire and water damage on the first and second floors and smoke damage throughout, he said.

The cause was under investigation and the dollar loss was undetermined, he said.

The house was not being occupied at the time, so no one was displaced, he said.

Normal firefighters were called to assist, and Bloomington police provided traffic control. Ameren and Nicor were both notified, he added.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking