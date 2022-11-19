 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story breaking

Fatal crash closes I-74 at Farmer City

  • 0
112022-blm-loc-74crash

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 74 after a crash early Friday evening near the Farmer City exit.

 CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH

FARMER CITY — Westbound Interstate 74 closed for hours early Friday evening due to a fatal traffic crash near Farmer City.

Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that troopers responded to a crash at the Farmer City exit, and the westbound lanes there were closed. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday.

ISP District 6 later stated on its Facebook page that troopers were responding to a fatal crash. It said westbound traffic was being rerouted, while eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane and was moving slowly. 

The road reopened around 8:55 p.m. Friday.

1 injured in 9-vehicle crash Wednesday on Veterans Parkway

 No further information was available Saturday morning.

 This story will be updated.

Shots fired Wednesday on Rainbow Circle in Bloomington

Coming back to smashed glass littering the pavement or an empty parking spot where your car used to be is a terrible feeling, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher says there are some easy steps you can take to prevent future thefts.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Major storm hits upstate New York with a blanket of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News