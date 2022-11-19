Fatal crash closes I-74 at Farmer City

FARMER CITY — Westbound Interstate 74 closed for hours early Friday evening due to a fatal traffic crash near Farmer City.

Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that troopers responded to a crash at the Farmer City exit, and the westbound lanes there were closed. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday.

ISP District 6 later stated on its Facebook page that troopers were responding to a fatal crash. It said westbound traffic was being rerouted, while eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane and was moving slowly.

The road reopened around 8:55 p.m. Friday.

No further information was available Saturday morning.

