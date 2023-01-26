Driver injured after crashing into home in LeRoy

LEROY — A woman was injured Wednesday after striking a home with her vehicle in LeRoy.
According to a Facebook post from the LeRoy Police Department, officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 900 block of North Chestnut Street at approximately 4:55 p.m. after reports of a vehicle crashing into a home.
Two people were in the home at the time of the crash and were not injured, the post said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
Officers on the scene noticed that the vehicle had hit the natural gas meter and natural gas was leaking, but the leak was fixed and the residents were allowed to stay in the home.
The driver was initially transported to Gibson Area Hospital by medical personnel and then was transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she underwent surgery for her injuries, which are believed to be non life-threatening, the post said.
The accident remains under investigation by the LeRoy Police Department, and no other information will be released at this time, the post said.
Other responding agencies included the LeRoy Emergency Medical Service, LeRoy Fire Department, McLean County Sheriff's Department and Nicor Gas' emergency responders.
