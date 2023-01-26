 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Driver injured after crashing into home in LeRoy

  • 0
LeRoy vehicle accident 1

A woman was injured Wednesday after striking a home with her vehicle in LeRoy.

 LEROY POLICE DEPARTMENT

LEROY — A woman was injured Wednesday after striking a home with her vehicle in LeRoy.

According to a Facebook post from the LeRoy Police Department, officers and medical personnel were dispatched to the 900 block of North Chestnut Street at approximately 4:55 p.m. after reports of a vehicle crashing into a home.

LeRoy Police Department Facebook
LeRoy vehicle accident 2

A woman was injured Wednesday after striking a home with her vehicle in LeRoy. There were two people in the house at the time, and they were not injured. 

Two people were in the home at the time of the crash and were not injured, the post said. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Officers on the scene noticed that the vehicle had hit the natural gas meter and natural gas was leaking, but the leak was fixed and the residents were allowed to stay in the home.

McLean County judge dismisses lawsuit against Normal, town clerk

The driver was initially transported to Gibson Area Hospital by medical personnel and then was transferred to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she underwent surgery for her injuries, which are believed to be non life-threatening, the post said.

LeRoy vehicle accident 3

A woman was injured Wednesday after striking a home with her vehicle in LeRoy.

The accident remains under investigation by the LeRoy Police Department, and no other information will be released at this time, the post said.

Other responding agencies included the LeRoy Emergency Medical Service, LeRoy Fire Department, McLean County Sheriff's Department and Nicor Gas' emergency responders.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced downstate transit funding through Rebuild Illinois.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow covers South Korean capital and surrounding regions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News