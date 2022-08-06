Driver cited Friday after hitting bicyclist in east Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington said a driver was ticketed after their vehicle hit a bicyclist Friday on the east side of the city.

Lt. Clayton Arnold said officers responded to the reported collision at 8:39 p.m. Friday at Hershey Road and Clearwater Avenue.

He said a vehicle turned off of westbound Clearwater Avenue onto northbound Hershey and hit a bicyclist who was in the crosswalk area.

Arnold said the cyclist is a minor. He added EMS arrived at the scene.

It’s unclear whether the cyclist was injured.

The police lieutenant said the driver, a 29-year-old man, was given a citation for not yielding to the right of way for a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

No further information was available Saturday.