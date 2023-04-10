HEYWORTH — Authorities on Monday identified the woman who died Friday in a two-vehicle crash near Heyworth, in McLean County.

Quiana Boateng, 44, has been identified as a driver in an sedan that was involved in a crash around 12:30 p.m. Friday, on northbound U.S. Route 51 at Route 136 on the west side of Heyworth, according to a statement from Illinois State Police on Monday.

ISP said the preliminary investigation indicates Boateng was stopped in the northbound lane of traffic while another driver was traveling north on Route 51. The driver of the other vehicle could not stop before striking the rear of Boateng's vehicle, according to ISP.

Boateng was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Aurora, refused medical attention.

He was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid a traffic crash and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, ISP said.

No further information was released Monday.

The Pantagraph's Robyn Skaggs contributed to this report.

Cities with the highest rate of motor vehicle fatalities Cities with the highest rate of motor vehicle fatalities #50. Oklahoma City #49. Salt Lake City #48. Wichita, Kansas #47. Newport News, Virginia #46. St. Petersburg, Florida #45. Miami #44. Montgomery, Alabama #43. Huntsville, Alabama #42. Toledo, Ohio #41. New Orleans #40. Phoenix #39. Bakersfield, California #38. Fresno, California #37. Augusta-Richmond County consolidated government, Georgia #36. Tulsa, Oklahoma #35. Fayetteville, North Carolina #34. Milwaukee #33. Akron, Ohio #32. Hollywood, Florida #31. Mobile, Alabama #30. Kansas City, Kansas #29. Indianapolis #28. Nashville-Davidson metro, Tennessee #27. Orlando, Florida #26. Tampa, Florida #25. Knoxville, Tennessee #24. Atlanta #23. Dallas #22. Shreveport, Louisiana #21. Springfield, Missouri #20. Palmdale, California #19. Kansas City, Missouri #18. Lancaster, California #17. Louisville-Jefferson County metro, Kentucky #16. Chattanooga, Tennessee #15. Fort Lauderdale, Florida #14. Albuquerque, New Mexico #13. Macon-Bibb County, Georgia #12. Glendale, Arizona #11. Jacksonville, Florida #10. Cleveland #9. San Bernardino, California #8. Birmingham, Alabama #7. Little Rock, Arkansas #6. Tucson, Arizona #5. Baton Rouge, Louisiana #4. St. Louis #3. Detroit #2. Jackson, Mississippi #1. Memphis, Tennessee