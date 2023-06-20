PONTIAC — Pontiac firefighters spent Tuesday morning putting out a house fire on Hazel Street.

The Pontiac Fire Department was dispatched at 7:23 a.m. to 815 N. Hazel Street, in Pontiac, for a structure fire, the agency said in a statement.

Upon arrival, firefighters on scene declared a working fire on a 1 1/2-story residential house, officials said.

Multiple fire and medic companies made an attack on the fire and completed a search while Fire Engine No. 1 established a water supply, the department said.

Other fire companies arrived later and completed a secondary search of the residence before completely extinguishing any smoldering or hidden pockets.

Cullom and Saunemin Fire Protection Districts were placed on standby at the Pontiac Fire Station alongside Pontiac personnel who staffed medics to help cover any additional emergencies that could have occurred during the incident.

According to the department, there were no reports of injuries at this time. The Pontiac Fire Investigation Unit determined incident to be an accident.

"We actually had a very good response from our department because we were at shift change so we had two shifts, one coming on and one going off," said Pontiac Fire Chief Jacob Campbell. "That's why we were able to get so many of our local resourced to the scene so quickly and why we ended up needing our auto aid directly at the scene."

Campbell said the home did sustain fire damage to the front of the house and was vacant at the time of the incident.

Supporting agencies included the Vermillion Valley Regional Emergency Communications Dispatch Center, Pontiac Police Department, NICOR Gas and Commonwealth Edison.

