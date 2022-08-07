Crews respond to Sunday morning fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters were called to a Sunday morning mobile home fire in west Bloomington.
A press release from the Bloomington Fire Department said crews were called at 9:08 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Harry Drive for a residential fire where occupants may have been trapped.
Firefighters were on scene within four minutes and found smoke coming from the house, and a homeowner spraying water into the attic area. They searched the home and found no one inside.
The release said a box alarm was activated because of conditions at the scene, but that alarm was recalled when crews learned no one was inside and the homeowner had put out most of the fire.
The report said the fire was contained to the area, and no one was hurt. The release added that two adults were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to assist.
The cause of the fire is undetermined, the release said. Crews cleared the scene by noon Sunday.
Photos: Scenes from wildfire near Yosemite National Park
A structure burns as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A wildfire called the Oak Fire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
Eric Paul Zamora
High winds cause tree canopies to flare up as a wildfire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
Eric Paul Zamora
Tree canopies erupt into flame on a mountain side as a wildfire called the Oak Fire burns east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
Eric Paul Zamora
U.S. Forest firefighters stand along Triangle Road watching a wildfire called the Oak Fire burn east of Midpines in Mariposa County, Calif., Friday, July 22, 2022. The fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park erupted Friday afternoon and prompted evacuations even as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP)
Eric Paul Zamora
Firefighter Justin Montgomery defends a home on Triangle Road as the Oak Fire burns in unincorporated Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (Ethan Swope/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
Ethan Swope
Flames leap from trees as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
An air tanker flies above the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A firefighter runs to extinguish flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Firefighters help an elderly man from his car, seen at right, after he crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Chance walks away from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Chance gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A firefighter removes a jacket from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. A police officer gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Flames rise above Darrah Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
A plane drops retardant while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Smoke from the Oak Fire rises above Mariposa in Mariiposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Noah Berger
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!