Crews respond to Sunday morning fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters were called to a Sunday morning mobile home fire in west Bloomington.

A press release from the Bloomington Fire Department said crews were called at 9:08 a.m. Sunday to the first block of Harry Drive for a residential fire where occupants may have been trapped.

Firefighters were on scene within four minutes and found smoke coming from the house, and a homeowner spraying water into the attic area. They searched the home and found no one inside.

The release said a box alarm was activated because of conditions at the scene, but that alarm was recalled when crews learned no one was inside and the homeowner had put out most of the fire.

The report said the fire was contained to the area, and no one was hurt. The release added that two adults were displaced by the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to assist.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, the release said. Crews cleared the scene by noon Sunday.

