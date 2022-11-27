 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews respond to Saturday house fire in Bloomington

112822-blm-loc-1fire

Fire crews from Bloomington responded to a fire at this house Saturday evening in the 1200 block of Rosney Avenue.

 Provided by Bloomington Fire Department

BLOOMINGTON — City fire department personnel were called Saturday evening to a house fire in Bloomington.

A press release from the Bloomington Fire Department said the call went out at 5:35 p.m. for a residential fire at 1209 Rosney Ave. The press statement said a BFD ambulance was nearby and arrived within a minute.

Firefighters and paramedics found the house filled with smoke, and the main body of fire in the kitchen. The report said crews extinguished the fire quickly, preventing it from spreading. It was brought under control by 5:46 p.m., the release said.

Crews made an interior attack by running two hand lines into the building. They also searched the structure, the release said.

BFD noted that two people got out of the house before first responders arrived. Additionally, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and a damage estimate was not available.

The fire department said no one was displaced.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

