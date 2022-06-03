Crews respond to I-55 crash in McLean County

This is a developing story that will be updated.

First responders are working the scene of a major crash on Interstate 55 southbound that has blocked all traffic, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said officers responded shortly before 4 p.m. to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 151, which is south of Shirley.

All southbound lanes were immediately closed to allow for an investigation, and traffic was diverted off at Exit 154, police said.

State police said injuries were unknown. But the Normal Fire Department in a social media post said the crash involved entrapped people.

The fire department also said the crash took place in a construction zone.

A reporter at the scene said traffic was backed up at least two miles as of 4:45 p.m.

