Crews respond to early Wednesday garage fire in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A two-car garage became "well involved" in an early Wednesday morning blaze in Bloomington, fire officials said.

A press release from Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Frank Friend said their crews were dispatched at 2:36 a.m. to 507 E. Walnut St. He said neighbors reported a garage was on fire and had notified the building's residents.

He said arriving personnel found the detached garage in flames and posing exposure issues to two nearby buildings. Firefighters unrolled large hose lines and worked to prevent that exposure and put the fire out, Friend said.

He added fire conditions called for a box alarm to be activated, which dispatched additional BFD crews, plus an engine from Normal Fire Department. They had to force open the garage door for access, the release said, and crews battled the fire in cold temperatures and icy conditions.

Friend said the fire was contained to the garage structure, and aggressive firefighter actions curbed it from spreading to adjacent buildings. He said a small amount of vinyl was melted on a nearby garage, and the house at 507 N. Walnut St. only sustained minor damage.

Residents of the house were not displaced, and no one was hurt. The garage was "significantly" damaged, Friend said. A valuation of damages was not immediately available, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Bloomington Police Department personnel assisted at the scene, as well as crews from Ameren Illinois and Nicor Gas.

