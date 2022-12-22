Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash involving a semi on I-55/74 in west Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — At least one lane of Interstates 55/74 on the west side of Bloomington is closed as emergency responders work to untangle a crash between a semi truck and an SUV.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the scene that was reported shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. The crash appears to have occurred near the on ramp from West Market Street.

Illinois State Police said no further information about the crash and the condition of the vehicle occupants was immediately available.

Authorities have not indicated whether the snow and below freezing temperatures caused the crash.

