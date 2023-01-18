 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crews fight house fire in west Bloomington, blocking Market Street

Bloomington and Normal crews work on house fire on West Market Street, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters were called to a house fire Wednesday night on West Market Street in Bloomington, but initial reports indicated no one was injured.

Bloomington and Normal fire crews were called just before 9 p.m. to 709 W. Market St., where they found fire inside a two-story house.

Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Frank Friend said the fire was on both floors, and thick smoke could be seen coming from the second story.

As of 9:30 p.m., Market Street was blocked between Mason and Allin streets as fire crews worked.

This story will be updated.

fire 4.jpg

Bloomington and Normal crews work on house fire on West Market Street, Wednesday, Jan. 18.

