Crews fight house fire in west Bloomington, blocking Market Street

BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters were called to a house fire Wednesday night on West Market Street in Bloomington, but initial reports indicated no one was injured.
Bloomington and Normal fire crews were called just before 9 p.m. to 709 W. Market St., where they found fire inside a two-story house.
Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Frank Friend said the fire was on both floors, and thick smoke could be seen coming from the second story.
As of 9:30 p.m., Market Street was blocked between Mason and Allin streets as fire crews worked.
This story will be updated.
