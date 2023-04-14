NORMAL — Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon after exterior siding caught fire near a gas meter at a Normal residence.

Matt Swaney, spokesperson for the Normal Fire Department, said crews were called at 3:09 p.m. to a small outside fire at 802 Osage St.

A cause for the fire was not available. Swaney said the fire involved the area around the gas meter, so their investigators are looking at whether damage to the gas meter was caused by the fire, or if a damaged meter started the fire.

He said no one was hurt and damage was limited to the exterior siding of the house.

Nicor Gas responded to the scene and secured the gas service, Swaney said. He added investigators left the scene by 5 p.m. Thursday.

5 most common causes of reported house fires 5 most common causes of reported house fires #5. Smoking materials #4. Intentional #3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment #2. Heating equipment #1. Cooking