Crews called to barn fire at ISU's Lexington farm

LEXINGTON — First responders were dispatched early Friday morning to a fire at the Illinois State University farm in Lexington.

A Facebook post by the Lexington Fire Department said a McLean County Sheriff's Office deputy reported the blaze at 12:40 a.m. Friday, after spotting a 1,000-foot-long cow barn on fire from Interstate 55.

The statement said additional water tenders were trucked in by the City of Lexington, and crews worked the scene in temperatures just below freezing. Fire suppression efforts saved the north half of the building, and the south half that stores straw will continue to smolder, the report continued.

LFD Public Information Officer Cpt. Ian Bruckner said the sheriff's deputy saw a large structure fire at the time of the report, as the south half of the barn was engulfed in flames.

Bruckner said the barn was in operation at the time, but the cows had outside access to an open pen on the interstate side.

Bruckner said there were no major losses other than the structure. No persons were injured, per the statement, and Illinois State University confirmed no animals died or were injured in the fire.

LFD was supported at the scene by fire departments from Towanda, Chenoa, Normal, Gridley, Hudson, Colfax, Cooksville and El Paso. Also assisting were Illinois State Police, the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and Corn Belt Energy Co-op.

Bruckner noted firefighters were rotated so they could warm up, eat, rehydrate and rest.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated Friday morning.

ISU's website states the University Farm offers hands-on agriculture experiences to students, working with corn, soybeans, alfalfa, swine, beef and sheep. It adds several students and eight full-time employees work at the site.