Crews battle Bloomington house fire

South Main Fire

Crews work the scene of a house fire on South Main Street in Bloomington. 

 ROGER MILLER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are working through the cold to battle a house fire south of downtown Bloomington. 

Firefighters were working at the scene of the fire, 705 S. Main St., shortly before 9:30 p.m.

South Main Fire

Crews work the scene of a house fire on South Main Street in Bloomington. 

Smoke could be seen emanating from the residence, which is near the intersection of Main Street and MacArthur Avenue. 

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available. 

South Main Fire

Crews work the scene of a house fire on South Main Street in Bloomington. 

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

