Crews battle Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON — Crews are working through the cold to battle a house fire south of downtown Bloomington.
Firefighters were working at the scene of the fire, 705 S. Main St., shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Smoke could be seen emanating from the residence, which is near the intersection of Main Street and MacArthur Avenue.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
