Crash on Route 9 east of Bloomington kills driver

COOKSVILLE — A driver was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 9 about 6 miles east of Bloomington, Illinois State police said.

Troopers were called about 6:22 p.m. to the intersection of Illinois Route 9 and McLean County Road 2600 East, which also is the LeRoy-Lexington Blacktop. The crash involved a commercial motor vehicle and a passenger vehicle, police said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was dead at the scene, police said. The driver's name was withheld pending next-of-kin notifications, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, declining to release additional information.

