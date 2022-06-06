Crash injures 3, closes Empire Street, Hershey Road intersection in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – A vehicle collision has injured three people and closed the intersection of East Empire Street and North Hershey Road for "an extended period of time," police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

An adult male was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and two other people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Authorities were called to the intersection of East Empire Street and North Hershey Road around 4 p.m. for a four-car accident.

Bloomington police said the intersection is likely to be closed for several hours as investigators are at the intersection conducting an accident reconstruction to document the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.