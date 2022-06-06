 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash injures 1, closes Empire Street, Hershey Road intersection in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – A vehicle collision has closed the intersection of East Empire Street and North Hershey Road for "an extended period of time," police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. 

One person was transported a nearby hospital with injuries, Bloomington police spokesman Brandt Parsley said.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash was unclear.

Parsley said the intersection was likely to be closed for at least an hour.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Shots fired Sunday morning in east Bloomington
