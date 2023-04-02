BLOOMINGTON — First responders are at the scene of a Sunday morning crash in downtown Bloomington.

The Bloomington Police Department issued an alert at 7:52 a.m. Sunday stating the intersection of Washington and East streets was closed due to a collision. A one-block radius around the scene was also blocked off.

A reporter with The Pantagraph observed two crashed cars at the scene. One was overturned.

No further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

