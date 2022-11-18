Crash closes I-74 at Farmer City

PANTAGRAPH STAFF
FARMER CITY — Westbound Interstate 74 is closed early Friday evening due to a traffic crash near Farmer City.
Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that troopers are on the scene of a crash at the Farmer City exit, and the westbound lanes there have been closed.
The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday.
No further information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
