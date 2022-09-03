Coroner IDs pedestrian hit by motorcycle in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Coroner’s office has identified a pedestrian who was hit and killed by a motorcycle Friday night in Bloomington.

A press release stated 37-year-old John P. Grisham, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m. Friday at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy showed Grisham died from several blunt injuries he sustained in the collision. Toxicology analysis is pending.

The Bloomington Police Department said officers were dispatched at 9:27 p.m. Friday to the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Both the motorcyclist and Grisham were taken to a hospital. Veterans Parkway and Empire Street were shut down for a few hours following the crash.

BPD and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.

No further information was available Saturday.