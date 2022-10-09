Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed Saturday in Normal crash

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — The McLean County Coroner's Office has named the teenager who died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Normal.

A joint press release from the coroner's office and the Normal Police Department stated Austin McKee, of Normal, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It happened at 4:46 p.m. on North Main Street at Kerrick Road.

The press release said McKee died from head injuries received when the pickup truck he was in crashed.

Toxicology tests are still in progress. NPD and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate, with assistance from the McLean County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to contact NPD' at 309-454-9535.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

