Child hit by car, injured Wednesday in Normal

NORMAL — Police officers said a driver glared by sunlight struck a 9-year-old boy with their car Wednesday morning outside a Normal elementary school.

Officer Brad Park with the Normal Police Department said first responders were called at 7:26 a.m. to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash at Colene Hoose Elementary School, 600 Grandview Drive, Normal.

He said a student was crossing the street with a crossing guard present as an eastbound vehicle was approaching in the school zone.

Park said speed was not an issue in the crash — the sun was in the driver’s eyes and they couldn’t see the child or the crossing guard.

“They slammed on the brakes and struck the child,” the officer said.

The student was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Park said.

He continued to relay NPD warnings for drivers to proceed very cautiously through school zones. NPD posted on Facebook exactly one week before the crash that slowing from 30 to 20 mph in a 1,200-foot speed zone delays your passage through that area by just 13 seconds.

“That 13 seconds is definitely worth it,” Park said.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

