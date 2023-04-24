BLOOMINGTON — The cause of the fire that heavily damaged a three-story apartment building on Bloomington's east side remains undetermined, officials said.

Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said Monday that crews were dispatched at 7:41 p.m. Thursday to the reported fire at 2608 Hall Court. A tenant in an apartment reported smoke from around a washer and and dryer in their apartment.

Friend said that firefighters arrived at 7:46 p.m. and reported no visible smoke or fire. Upon further investigation, it was determined that a fire was concealed in the wall of a third-floor apartment.

It was also determined that the fire was on multiple levels of the building and was in voids and hidden places throughout the building, Friend said.

Additional companies were brought to the scene after a box alarm was requested and firefighters were ordered multiple handlines to be stretched up to multiple floors, Friend said.

A second alarm was ordered by Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West and additional off duty staff were brought to help with the situation, Friend said.

Emergency medical personnel conducted a primary search of the building and rescued a child and six cats, Friend said. The child sustained no injuries and was reunited with their family.

Friend said crews later began to open floors, walls and ceilings inside the apartment under intense smoke heat condition but were halted after a portion of the attic had collapsed.

Drone footage noted widespread fire on all three floors, including the attic space, Friend said.

A total of four handlines and two ladder streams were used and the fire was brought under control at around 10:30 p.m., Friend said. Crews continued to stay on scene in the next morning extinguishing hot spots.

No civilians or firefighters were injured.

Multiple people were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross was notified and aided the tenants, Friend said.

Damage estimates were not available Monday.

The Normal Fire Department was called to the scene to assist and the Bloomington Police Department provided traffic control.

Friend issued a general reminder to residents: Have a fire extinguisher on hand, check smoke alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year, and be mindful not to run over fire hoses while near a scene where crews are working.

