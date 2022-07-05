Cause of Gibson City fire remains under investigation

GIBSON CITY — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed one business and damaged three others in downtown Gibson City.

Firefighters were called to Jay's Place, 117 N. Sangamon Ave., at 5:10 p.m. Monday, Gibson City Fire Chief Bruce Kallal said. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from both the front and rear of the building, which was destroyed in the blaze, he said.

"We really had a very good response from our own resources and all our mutual aid partners," Kallal said. "Not a single complaint about manpower and equipment."

Kallal said their first attack was on the front of the business, and they continued to fight the fire from the outside with two ladder trucks.

Crews cleared the scene around 11:45 p.m. They were present again Tuesday, clearing the area, he said. No injuries were reported.

Nearby businesses Hustedt Jewelers, Ace Hardware and Edward D. Jones suffered smoke and heat damage.

Apartment tenants living above one of those businesses were not allowed to stay due to the damage. They were allowed to gather a few belongings before the landlord arranged for them to stay at a local hotel, he said. They were also given food and clothing by community members.

Kallal said the state fire marshal was still investigating the cause of the fire.

Approximately 60 firefighters responded to the report with mutual aid being offered from Sibley, Elliot, Melvin-Roberts, Paxton and Loda fire departments.

Owner's of Jay's Place also shared their thanks to first responders in a Facebook post.

"Jay’s Place would like to say a huge “Thank You” to all the firefighters and emergency personnel from Gibson City, Paxton, Sibley, Melvin, Elliott and surrounding fire departments," the message said. "Also we would like to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to us at this time. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.