Bus fire blocks Interstate 74/55 traffic in west Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A bus fire is holding up interstate traffic on the west side of Bloomington.

Around 10:20 a.m., Bloomington firefighters were dispatched to a bus fire near the Interstate 74 and Interstate 55 split, about four miles south of Market Street.

Frank Friend, spokesman for the Bloomington Fire Department, said the bus appeared to be privately owned — not a school bus or a Connect Transit vehicle.

The driver was the only person on board and no injuries were reported. The bus was severely damaged and is expected to be a total loss, Friend said.

No crash was reported, Friend said.

Illinois State Police said troopers also responded to the report of a bus on fire. The agency confirmed that no injuries were reported and said no further information was immediately available.

Emergency crews closed the southbound lanes of I-74, close to where it splits with I-55 just past Fox Creek Road.

Traffic was backed up as far as the exit to West Market Street as crews worked to clear the scene.

Friend said he expects the roadway to be reopened around 1 p.m.

