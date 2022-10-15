Bullet grazes woman in Normal shooting, police say

NORMAL — Several police agencies are investigating after a woman was grazed in a shooting early Saturday morning in south Normal.

Sgt. Rob Cherry with the Normal Police Department said officers responded at 1:54 a.m. Saturday for a shots fired report in the 1200 block of Roland Drive.

He said a witness reported hearing loud bangs, and a woman in a home was grazed by a bullet. Cherry said the woman refused medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported.

No suspect information was available Saturday morning and no arrests have been made, according to the police sergeant. Cherry added Illinois State Police crime scene investigators are assisting NPD.

He also said anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call NPD at 309-454-9535.