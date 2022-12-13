Buckley, Rantoul drivers killed, third injured in four-vehicle crash, state police say

ONARGA — A Buckley woman who lost control of her car while being pursued by police was killed along with another driver in a four-vehicle crash in Iroquois County, Illinois State Police said Tuesday.

Krista A. Woltz-Hernandez, 44, and Julie L. McGowan, 65, of Rantoul were killed in the crash, which was reported about 5:12 p.m. Monday on U.S. Route 45 at 1190 North Road, which is about two miles south of Onarga, according to a statement issued by ISP District 21.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated Woltz-Hernandez's Mercedes Benz GLE 350 was southbound on US Route 45 while being pursued by the Paxton Police Department and the Ford County Sheriff’s Department. Police did not indicate why they were in pursuit.

Woltz-Hernandez lost control, crossed over the center line and struck a northbound Jeep Wrangler driven by McGowan head on, police said.

The Mercedes spun out and crashed into a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Marco A. Perez Bernal, 36, of Onarga, who was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

The Mercedes flipped several times before coming to rest on the west side of the road, police said.

The fourth vehicle, a Toyota Camry, drove over debris and sustained a flat tire. That driver and two passengers were unhurt.

The state police investigation is continuing.

