Bloomington woman identified in fatal crash

BLOOMINGTON — Authorities have identified the victim who died Monday morning in a fatal crash in Bloomington.

Chelsea D. Marshall, 28, of Bloomington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a joint statement from Bloomington police and the McLean County coroner's office. The crash happened at 8:42 a.m. on the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway.

Bloomington officers were dispatched to the area at the time and assisted medical staff with the occupants of the vehicles, authorities said. 

Marshall died from multiple blunt injuries when the vehicle she was in collided with an automobile and pickup truck, according to the statement. 

The other occupants from the involved vehicles were transported from the scene to local hospitals with injuries.

Toxicology tests are still in progress. Bloomington police and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate the incident with assistance from BPD's accident reconstruction team.

Anyone with additional information on this crash should contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

