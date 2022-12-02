Bloomington woman identified in fatal crash on Rivian Motorway

NORMAL — A 57-year-old Bloomington woman was killed a Friday morning crash with a semi-truck near Normal's Rivian electric vehicle factory.

Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that police were called at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle collision on Rivian Motorway at West College Avenue in Normal.

One of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck, Goines said.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman Friday afternoon as Charlene C. Jones. Yoder said in a press release the woman died of several blunt force injuries when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car and was then hit by a semi-truck. Toxicology testing is pending, Yoder said.

Goines said Friday morning that as troopers investigated the scene, the northbound lanes of Rivian Motorway, as well as one southbound lane, would be closed for several hours.

A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department stated its officers were assisting with the investigation, and that College Avenue was shut down at Rivian Motorway. NPD posted at 12:45 p.m. Friday that College Avenue and Rivian Motorway had reopened.