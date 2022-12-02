Bloomington woman identified in fatal crash on Rivian Motorway

NORMAL — A 57-year-old Bloomington woman was killed a Friday morning crash with a semi-truck near Normal's Rivian electric vehicle factory.
Illinois State Police Trooper Rodger Goines told The Pantagraph in an emailed statement that police were called at 7:10 a.m. Friday to a three-vehicle collision on Rivian Motorway at West College Avenue in Normal.
One of the vehicles involved was a semi-truck, Goines said.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman Friday afternoon as Charlene C. Jones. Yoder said in a press release the woman died of several blunt force injuries when the vehicle she was driving collided with another car and was then hit by a semi-truck. Toxicology testing is pending, Yoder said.
Goines said Friday morning that as troopers investigated the scene, the northbound lanes of Rivian Motorway, as well as one southbound lane, would be closed for several hours.
A Facebook post from the Normal Police Department stated its officers were assisting with the investigation, and that College Avenue was shut down at Rivian Motorway. NPD posted at 12:45 p.m. Friday that College Avenue and Rivian Motorway had reopened.
Photos: Police scanner allowed Pantagraph photojournalist to cover the news
Matt Chapman, a teacher at Normal Community High School, evacuates students to Eastview Christian Church after gunfire at the high school, Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. Shots rang out in a classroom after a single student shot into a ceiling. No one was injured, but the incident caused many educators and administrators to take a long look at school security.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Robert Sylvester jumps a highway median after waving his gun at police on of I-55/74 in Normal, Illinois, Monday, January 5, 2009. Sylvester was shot by police. For photojournalist David Proeber, images like this were no longer possible in McLean County after police began encrypting their police radio communication two years ago.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A looter carries out merchandise from Target in the Shoppes at College Hills early Monday, June 1, 2020. Police had attempted to secure the store earlier in the evening, but large crowds and persistent looters eventually took control of the scene as a crime wave spread across north Normal retailers. Photojournalist David Proeber documented the night of looting after hearing a short sentence from embattled police on his scanner around 2 a.m.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Police and an Illinois State Police SWAT team surrounded Floyd Brown in his car after a 150 mph chase across Illinois that ended in a ravine north of Lincoln in March 2019. Brown was convicted of killing McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner during the serving of a warrant for Brown in Rockford. Covering the chase was only possible by listening to police communications on a scanner.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Police Department officers set up a perimeter when tensions grew in a crowd of bystanders as news spread that three people had been shot to death and another wounded at 311 Riley Drive in June 2018. Scanner traffic on a police channel alerted photojournalist of the news event.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Police investigate the scene where a car crashed through the playground fence surrounding Washington Elementary School in April 2018. The driver lost control of the vehicle about 10 minutes after children would have been entering the school around 9 a.m. A discussion between police alerted photojournalist David Proeber to the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington police compare notes as they investigate the discovery of a body in the offices of Pamela S. Zimmerman, an accountant in an office building at Washington Park, 2103 Washington St., in November 2014. Listening to bits and pieces of conversations on a police scanner allowed Proeber to keep up with some of the developments in the investigation.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday at 306 S. Western Ave. Neighbors said one man was injured after an assailant shot about five times outside the house. Police radio traffic before encryption allowed Proeber to photograph officers doing their work.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington police gather evidence from the scene where a suspect's getaway vehicle crashed into an apartment building at The Ponds apartments in east Bloomington, in October 2015. Police were responding to reports of break-ins in the complex when they discovered the suspects.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Normal police officer was frustrated after he attempted to stop looters in the parking lot at Wal-Mart early Monday, June 1, 2020. Looters appeared to be targeting three major retailers in north Normal. Despite police officers' early feelings of defeat in the incident, more than 50 people were prosecuted and no one was hurt in one of the ugliest chapters of recent twin cities history. A police scanner provided photojournalist David Proeber with just enough information to tell him where to go and when.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington police drew their weapons while making a traffic stop on a suspect in the 1400 block of West Market Street, in 2003. The suspect was believed to be carrying a gun while driving through a west side neighborhood. A police scanner allowed photojournalist David Proeber to listen to police close in on the suspect.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
A Bloomington Police Departmant accident reconstruction team examines wreckage from a single vehicle high-speed accident that occurred about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at S. Mercer Ave. and Kemmer Ln. Impact between the car and a tree split the vehicle in two pieces. At this point in time, police encryption prevented media from learning of the accident. It was through a phone call by a neighbor that photojournalist David Proeber was able to cover the incident.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Robert Sylvester jumps from his sports utility vehicle while waving his gun at police before he jumped the median and was gunned down in the middle of I-55/74 Monday, Jan. 5, 2009. The iconic image was published worldwide and was only made possible through the use of a police scanner by Pantagraph photojournalist David Proeber.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter:
@BrendanDenison
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!