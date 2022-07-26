 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Bloomington woman dead after pedestrian collision in Nebraska

  • 0
Police lights

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was killed after she and her mother were hit by a vehicle in Nebraska on Sunday while walking on a dirt road. 

Katelyn Einck, 28, was pronounced dead on scene following a collision July 24 near the 1800 block of Stagecoach Lane in Ogallala, Nebraska, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

$9 million in COVID relief funding to fund Bloomington infrastructure

She suffered from multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma and succumbed to those injuries.

Einck's mother, Patricia O'Meara, 61, was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries until she was flown out for additional medical services. She is expected to live. 

Investigators determined that the mother and daughter were walking east along a dirt road at approximately 6:15 a.m. when a 2006 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 14-year-old hit the pair. 

According to a witness, the juvenile reportedly did not see the pedestrians until it was too late. The angle of the sun at the time of day may have contributed to the collision, Fair said.

75 years ago: Bloomington woman rescues orphaned kittens from desert

The investigation is ongoing as a blood sample was taken from the driver and the vehicle was impounded for further examination. 

The Ogallala Police Department is in charge of the investigation with assistance from the Keith County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Ogallala Fire Department and the Regional West EMS also responded to provide emergency services. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina remembers Eva Peron on 70th anniversary of her death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News