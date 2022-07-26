Bloomington woman dead after pedestrian collision in Nebraska

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was killed after she and her mother were hit by a vehicle in Nebraska on Sunday while walking on a dirt road.

Katelyn Einck, 28, was pronounced dead on scene following a collision July 24 near the 1800 block of Stagecoach Lane in Ogallala, Nebraska, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

She suffered from multiple injuries due to blunt force trauma and succumbed to those injuries.

Einck's mother, Patricia O'Meara, 61, was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital for treatment of her injuries until she was flown out for additional medical services. She is expected to live.

Investigators determined that the mother and daughter were walking east along a dirt road at approximately 6:15 a.m. when a 2006 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 14-year-old hit the pair.

According to a witness, the juvenile reportedly did not see the pedestrians until it was too late. The angle of the sun at the time of day may have contributed to the collision, Fair said.

The investigation is ongoing as a blood sample was taken from the driver and the vehicle was impounded for further examination.

The Ogallala Police Department is in charge of the investigation with assistance from the Keith County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Ogallala Fire Department and the Regional West EMS also responded to provide emergency services.