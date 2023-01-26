Bloomington residents displaced by garage fire

BLOOMINGTON — Four people have been displaced Thursday after a garage fire on the eastside of Bloomington.
About 2:30 p.m., the Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire at 1903 Woodbine Road, where firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the garage of a two-story house, the department said in a statement.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames in about 40 minutes and kept the fire contained to the garage. The first and second floors of the house sustained smoke and water damage, the department said.
No injuries were reported, but two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
