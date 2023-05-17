BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington are asking for the public's help in searching for a runaway teenager.

A Wednesday morning press release from the Bloomington Police Department said Breyden K. Breymer, of Bloomington, was reported missing Thursday, May 11.

The release described Breymer as a 16-year-old white male who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. BPD said he was last seen wearing a gray and red Adidas sweatshirt, pants and a black 50 Cent hat.

BPD urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to call BPD at 309-820-8888. Additionally, if you or someone you know is considering running away, crisis counselors with Project Oz are available to help anytime by calling 309-827-0377.

