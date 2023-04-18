BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

Melissa S. Ostrom, 39, of Bloomington, was reported missing Monday, according to a statement from police. She is known to frequent Bloomington-Normal and nearby small towns, the release said.

Ostrom is described in the news release as a white female approximately 5 feet, 4 inches, and 114 pounds, with purple hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Ostrom's location is asked to contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

Anonymous tips can also be left with the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963 and CIAU@cityblm.org or by texting "Tip" to 847411.

Photos: Critters of all kinds shown at Bloomington reptile & exotics expo 041623-blm-loc-1reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-2reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-3reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-4reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-5reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-6reptiles 041623-blm-loc-8reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-9reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-10reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-11reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-12reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-13reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-14reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-15reptiles.JPG 041623-blm-loc-16reptiles.JPG