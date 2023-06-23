BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing.

Lashawnda Williams, of Bloomington, was reported missing May 26 after leaving her residence and telling her family she was going to Peoria.

Williams is described as a Black female, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a colorful bonnet, black jacket, black pants and pink sandals.

Williams is known to frequently alter the color of her hair with the use of a wig. She has also been active on her social media accounts.

Anyone with information about Williams and her location is asked to contact Det. Pedro Diaz at 309-434-2532 or pdiaz@cityblm.org.

Information about Williams whereabouts can also be provided to BPD at 309-820-8888.

If you or someone you know is thinking about running away, call Project Oz any time at 309-827-0377 to speak with a crisis counselor.

Close Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them. Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s. 2023 Outdoor Quilt Show at Lytle Park The Mattoon-based Prairie Stitchers and the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild held their annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Visitors walk through a corridor of quilt during the third annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Cathy Hiser of Charleston, Chrissy Leitch of Mattoon, Evelyn Webb of Decatur, and Beth Covington of Mattoon look over a display of small quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild Membership Chair Noemi Bowers, at center, talks to Jan Booker of Charleston and Norma Himes of Mattoon about the guilds display of miniature quilts during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild President Lisa Baermann, seated, takes viewers' choice nominations and raffle tickets from Debby Schoonover of Mattoon and Louise Duncan of Trowbridge during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. The raffle was for the guild's 64-by-82-inch "Into the Light" quilt, seen behind them. Jan Booker of Charleston talks about the adjacent student-made quilt during the annual Outdoor Quilt Show on Saturday morning at Lytle Park in Mattoon. Her son, Jason Booker, and his classmates at Mattoon's Columbian Elementary made this quilt for retiring teacher Jane Edgar in the early 1980s.