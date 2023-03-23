BLOOMINGTON — Officers with the Bloomington Police Department said they were dispatched Thursday morning to several area schools after a shooting threat that turned out to be unfounded.

A press release from BPD said dispatchers took a report at 6:45 a.m. of a gun violence threat an an unspecified school. Police then "responded to all schools as the investigation continued," the release said.

Investigators said they found it was an act of "swatting," and they made contact with the person accused of making the threat. The news release said detectives deduced the threat was not credible to any area schools.

BPD explained swatting as a Class 4 felony, committed by transmitting or causing to be transmitted in any manner a threat of destruction of a school building or property; or a threat of violence, death or bodily harm made against people at a school or school function, whether or not school is in session. The release said if an individual is convicted of this felony, the responding public agency can be reimbursed up to $10,000.

It was not immediately clear whether an arrest had been made in Thursday's incident.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to contact BPD's Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963, text tips to 847411, or email CIAU@cityblm.org.

The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Voicemails or emails should be left if no one is available to answer your call.

This story will be updated.