Bloomington police investigating after shots fired Wednesday night

Police squad cars are stationed in the 500 block of Douglas Street after gunfire was reported Wednesday night in Bloomington.

 Brendan Denison

BLOOMINGTON — Police are investigating reports of gunfire within three blocks of downtown Bloomington.

Bloomington Police Department Ofc. Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph that police were dispatched around 11 p.m. to the 500 block of Douglas Street after a firearm was reportedly discharged.

Arriving officers then found evidence that a residence had been hit by gunfire, he said. Parsley also said the residence was believed to have been occupied at the time.

He said detectives are in the early stages of their investigation, and circumstances surrounding the gunfire are still pending.

Parsley said no one was injured, no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available to be released.

In July, BPD responded to another shots fired just one block east of this location.

Anyone with additional information on this weapons crime is asked to call BPD Det. J. Law at 309-434-2527 or email jlaw@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to the BPD Crime & Intelligence Analysis Unit by calling 309-434-2963 or emailing CIAU@cityblm.org. The CIAU office is staffed from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

A voicemail or email should be provided if no one is available to take your call.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

