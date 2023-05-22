BLOOMINGTON — Firefighters called were to a Sunday evening fire at a West Bloomington residence.

A press release from Bloomington Fire Department spokesperson Frank Friend said crews were dispatched at 7:55 p.m. to a reported building fire at 3 Snow Lane.

BFD said a fire engine and ambulance crew made it to the scene in less than 5 minutes, and found smoke and fire showing from several windows of a single-wide mobile home. Another two fire trucks, one engine, an second ambulance and a battalion command vehicle from BFD responded too, with additional assistance from a Normal Fire Department engine and battalion vehicle.

Firefighters encountered several points of fire, Friend said. He noted part of the floor burned away, the structure was thick with smoke and crews attacked with an extra hose line through the back door.

The main part of the fire was put out no more than 20 minutes after crews arrived, Friend said. He said two people were home at the time and they safely evacuated. Both are displaced and the homeowner did not have insurance.

Friend said the mobile home was extensively damaged and cause of the fire is being investigated. He also said the American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents.

Ameren Illinois and Nicor Gas responded to secure utilities, and City of Bloomington Building Safety was asked to secure the property. Most crews left the scene within 90 minutes, but the first-arriving engine and ambulance remained to put out hot spots.

Photos: Emergency crews train on air disaster readiness at Bloomington airport 061222-blm-loc-1training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-2training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-3training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-4training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-5training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-6training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-7training.JPG 061222-blm-loc-8training.jpg