BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Coroner's office said a Bloomington man drowned in a Monday night crash on Interstate 55 in Towanda.

Coroner Kathleen Yoder said in a Tuesday press release that 60-year-old Rick J. Plourde was pronounced deceased at 11:37 p.m. Monday. She said initial autopsy results show that he died from drowning.

A press release from Illinois State Police said crews were called at 8:55 p.m. Monday to northbound I-55 at milepost 170, after a single vehicle drove off the road and into the Boyd Wesley Park Pond east of the interstate in Towanda.

ISP said it's not known why the vehicle left the road before becoming submerged in the water. Troopers added only one person was in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Yoder said toxicology testing is pending.

A journalist with The Pantagraph observed heavy police presence at the scene Monday, as well as a response by the MABAS 41 Underwater Recovery Team. A boat crew circled the lake and a drone was flown overhead, before divers dropped down from a second boat to the submerged vehicle.

Crews later recovered the vehicle from the lake.

Other responding agencies were the Towanda Fire Protection District, Bloomington Fire Department, the Normal Fire Department, the McLean County Sheriff's Office, the Hudson Fire Department, and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

ISP and the coroner's office continues to investigate the crash, Yoder said.

