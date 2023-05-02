BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police say they arrested a 20-year-old man who discharged a firearm after an unknown person shot at him.

A press release from the Bloomington Police Department said officers were called at 11:25 a.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the 400 block of Valley View Circle. Officers said they found evidence at the scene indicated a shooting had happened.

BPD said their investigators learned an unknown person fired a gun at a man, who returned fire. The release said that latter suspect was identified as Paul Martin, of Bloomington.

The release said he is charged with aggravated assault, defacing identifying marks from a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Bloomington police continues to investigate. The release urged anyone with more information to contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

To remain anonymous, you can also provide tips to BPD by texting the word “BPDTIPS” followed by the message or tip to 847411. Anonymous tips also can be sent through the department’s website.

Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph Bryant Lewis Derek Roesch Justin M. Mata Marcus D. Wesley Phillip Tinch Trisha L. Hanke William B. Givens David L. Oliver Kenneth E. Funk Jordan R. King Holly M. Isaacson Kenneth L. Minton Tony L. Jackson Britley L. Hilger Jasmine L. Smith Jackie S. Claypool Noah R. Demuth Brandon L. Parsano Alexander N. Williams Carlos Sanchez-Solozarzano Jaylin S. Bones Jordan R. King Dominique M. Banks Austin T. Daugherty Sandra M. Lewis Samantha E. Morris Nolan C. Love Nikkita L. Sandefur Katlin M.B. Wilson Eli C. Garozzo Tysean T. Townsend Curtis J. Byrd Noral K. Nelson Charles J. Tankson Davis, Micah S Livingston, Joshua D. Kevin L. Ewen Emmanuel K. Mpay Ahmad S. Manns Dylan R Mann Tony L. Jackson William R. Linden Zadek U. Moen