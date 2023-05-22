BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington said they arrested a man after shots were fired Sunday morning on the city's east side.

According to Bloomington police, officers were called at 11:03 a.m. for a gunfire report in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

Investigators said they secured evidence at the scene confirming a firearm was discharged. During the investigation, officer contacted 25-year-old Ryan D. Murray of Bloomington and arrested him without incident. BPD said no one was hurt.

In a Monday bond court hearing, Assistant State's Attorney Aaron Fredrick said Murray admitted to firing a gun into the air. The prosecutor added Murray told officers a man approached his apartment and threatened to kill him.

He is charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Murray was jailed in lieu of posting $335, and an arraignment was scheduled for June 9.

BPD asked anyone with additional information about this gunfire incident to contact BPD at 309-820-8888.

To remain anonymous, contact the Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit at 309-434-2963, email CIAU@cityblm.org or text "BPDTIPS" to 847411.

Pantagraph city editor Kelsey Watznauer contributed to this report.

Photos: Bloomington police investigate shooting in the 800 block of E. Washington