BLOOMINGTON — The cause of a Bloomington fire that displaced five adults and two children remains under investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said the blaze at 804 E. Front St. was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday by a passerby who said the front porch was on fire.

Arriving crews found a significant fire on the front porch extending up to the second floor and attic space, Friend said. Firefighters assisted the occupants out of the the three-story building.

No firefighters or residents were injured, Friend said. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

