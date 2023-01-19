Bloomington house fire displaces two adults, child

BLOOMINGTON — Fire damaged a home Wednesday night on West Market Street in Bloomington, but the occupants escaped safely and no one was injured.

Firefighters were called at 8:50 p.m. to a three-story house at 709 W. Market St., said Frank Friend, public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department.

They found "smoke throughout the building with the main body of fire in the back of the house," Friend said in a news release. Black smoke later could be seen coming from the second-floor windows.

Two adults and a child had been in the house but were able to get out before firefighters arrived, he said. Damage prevented them from returning to the home after the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to assist them, he said.

The fire was brought under control quickly by 9:31 p.m., he said, and firefighters searched the house with thermal imaging cameras for potential hot spots in walls and ceilings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no damage estimate was made Wednesday night, Friend said.

The Normal Fire Department was called to assist at the scene.

Market Street was blocked between Mason and Allin streets during the firefighting effort.

