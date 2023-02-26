BLOOMINGTON — Police said at least one person was hurt after a car crashed into a west Bloomington home and caused a gas leak Saturday night.

Sgt. Jeff Albee with the Bloomington Police Department said officers responded at 7:56 p.m. Saturday when a car reportedly crashed into a home at 819 W. Jackson St.

He said the driver of the car was distracted by children in the backseat.

Frank Friend, firefighter and public information officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, said their crews arrived on scene and found the car halfway into the house, plus the smell of gas.

He said they found the car occupants and searched the building for residents. Inside was just a dog, and Friend said they secured the pet.

Noting the gas leak entailed a dangerous situation for their crews, he said they evacuated a 200-foot perimeter outside of the house, and advised more residents to shelter in place.

A hand line was fastened to a hydrant as a precaution, Friend said. He noted Ameren Illinois and Nicor Gas responded to the scene.

Crews used high-powered fans to disperse fumes, Friend said, and monitored air quality with equipment. He said the scene was cleared within two hours.

He said the City of Bloomington's department that handles building safety is working with the homeowner on securing the structure.

No firefighters were hurt, he said.

At least one person — the driver of the car — sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, said Albee.

Additional information on injuries was not available Sunday afternoon.